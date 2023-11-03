Man dies after being struck by SMART train in Rohnert Park

A 42-year-old man died Thursday night after a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train struck him in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

The man died on Golf Course Drive near the intersection of Commerce Boulevard, where there is a SMART train crossing, according to a news release from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety issued Friday morning.

According to the Rohnert Park authorities, all the safety equipment at the crossing was functioning when the man was struck.

“It appears the crossing gates were down, the red lights were flashing, and the warning bells and train horn were operational and functioning as designed,” the release said.

Investigators from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office will identify the man once they notify his next of kin. An investigation is ongoing.

Fifteen people died after being struck by SMART trains from August 2017, when it started service, through May 2021. At least eight of those deaths were determined to be suicides and another six were deemed accidental. Four other people have been hit by its trains but survived.

The number of deaths after May 2021 wasn’t immediately available Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

