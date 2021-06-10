Subscribe

Man dies in motorcycle wreck on Highway 37 near Sonoma

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2021, 1:57PM
Updated 3 hours ago

A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after crashing down an embankment on Highway 37 south of Sonoma.

The four-vehicle wreck was reported around 7 p.m. just west of the Richard “Fresh Air” Janson Bridge over Sonoma Creek.

The man, whom authorities declined to identify until relatives are notified, was heading east on his motorcycle and slowed as he approached a traffic backup, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 38-year-old Vallejo man driving a Chevrolet Express van hit the motorcycle from behind, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The motorcycle was knocked off the road and it slid down an embankment, Barclay said.

The van then crashed into the back of a Hyundai Sonata and the Sonata hit a Dodge Ram pickup from behind, Barclay said. The van and the Sonata also slid down the embankment but did not overturn, he said.

A nearby CHP helicopter landed at the crash site and discovered the motorcyclist lying in thick brush. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Barclay said.

A 66-year-old woman, who was driving the Sonata, was taken to a hospital.

The incident remains under investigation. Nobody involved is suspected of intoxicated driving, Barclay said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette