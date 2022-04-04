Man dies in Santa Rosa crash while driving the wrong way on Highway 101

A Petaluma man died early Sunday after he drove his pickup on the wrong side of Highway 101 in Santa Rosa and crashed into an SUV, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. near the Hearn Avenue exit and prompted authorities to close the northbound side of the freeway for roughly two hours.

The man, Justino Gomez Rojas, 36, was driving south on the northbound side in a Toyota Tacoma when he crashed into an oncoming Ford Explorer, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

He died at the scene.

The woman driving the Explorer had major injuries that were not life-threatening, the CHP said. She was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The CHP was investigating whether either of the drivers was intoxicated, officials said.

The CHP urged anyone with information about the crash to call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.