Man killed in solo crash west of Petaluma

The vehicle hit a tree before overturning and landing on its roof, according to authorities.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 18, 2023, 3:15PM
A man was killed Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree and flipped west of Petaluma, authorities said.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead Tuesday afternoon at the crash site off Bodega Avenue near King Road, according to a California Highway Patrol-Santa Rosa news release.

FATAL CRASH ON BODEGA AVE Yesterday afternoon at approximately 3pm, personnel from the Santa Rosa CHP Office and...

Posted by CHP - Santa Rosa on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The man was driving a Nissan headed east at an unsafe speed, a CHP preliminary investigation found, on Bodega Road just before 3 p.m. when the vehicle veered right and hit a tree.

The Nissan overturned down an embankment and landed on its roof.

The man’s identity will be released by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Unit after his family has been notified.

CHP is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

