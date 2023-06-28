Man in critical condition after being stung by swarm of bees near Petaluma hive
A swarm of bees stung and critically injured an older man Wednesday near a commercial bee hive south of Petaluma, fire officials said.
The North Bay Fire Department was dispatched about 11:26 a.m. to a report of a man about 70 years old who was stung by multiple bees at a commercial hive in the 7600 block of Lakeville Highway, Fire Chief Shepley Schroth-Cary said.
The hive is located on property near the Riverside Equestrian Center, about 10 miles southeast of downtown Petaluma.
Medical first responders found the man unresponsive and without a pulse.
During resuscitation efforts, one of the medics experienced chest pains, officials said. That person’s current condition wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday evening.
The man who was stung was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
