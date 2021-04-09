Man in critical condition after crash ends Petaluma police pursuit

A Santa Rosa man fleeing Petaluma police officers Thursday night was seriously injured after the pursuit ended with a crash on Caulfield Lane, police said in a Friday news release.

The man, 42, whose name has not been released, sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to the release. While the man remained in critical condition Friday morning, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol are investigating the crash under the county’s protocol related to fatal incidents involving law enforcement employees, said Sonoma County Sheriff Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Petaluma police said the man fled on a motorcycle after officers tried to contact him while investigating a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at the Park and Ride at 1070 Lakeville Highway, about 7:25 p.m. Thursday. The Press Democrat requested more information from Petaluma police about the initial report, but have not yet received a response.

When officers found and tried to stop the motorcyclist in the area of St. Francis Drive and Santa Ines Way, he instead headed northwest on St. Francis Drive, police said.

Police pursued the motorcyclist from St. Francis Drive onto eastbound Caulfield Lane, according to the release. The chase ranged in speed from 35 to about 55 mph.

The man then appeared to lose control of the motorcycle between Victoria Lane and Ely Boulevard South, crashing into the front yard of a property, police said. Officers reportedly administered first aid until paramedics from the Petaluma Fire Department arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

Valencia said about 9 a.m. Friday that he didn’t have any additional information about the investigation beyond what Petaluma police published in its news release about an hour earlier.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

