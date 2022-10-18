The man fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove on Oct. 9 has been identified as Allan Thorpe, 73, of Sebastopol, authorities said.

Thorpe was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

He and a 66-year-old female companion, Beth Thorpe, were hit by a Hyundai Veloster traveling north on the highway, according to Officer David deRutte, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson. Authorities could not provide the relationship between the two.

The Sebastopol woman was rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa with major injuries. She is now in fair condition, hospital spokesperson Christian Hill said Tuesday.

The pair had been attending a benefit concert for Willard Blackwell, a Sonoma County musician diagnosed with ALS, at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, owner Dean Biersch said.

The driver was not speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not cited, deRutte said.

“They crossed the road and the driver didn’t see them,” deRutte said. “There was no lighting and no crosswalk.”

However, he said the investigation is still ongoing.

Concerns have been raised about the lack of traffic stops and pedestrian accommodations in the small town, located between Petaluma and Rohnert Park.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has approved a traffic study by the county Transportation Authority that is in its early stages, according to Supervisor David Rabbitt, whose district includes Penngrove.

