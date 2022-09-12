Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for threatening a Petaluma officer, battery by gassing

A man who pleaded no contest to threatening to murder a woman and her son and a Petaluma police officer and his family has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Ruskauff, 50, was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison on Aug. 31 by the Honorable Troye Shaffer after he was convicted of five felony charges including making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing.

It is unknown where Ruskauff is from, officials said.

Prior to sentencing, Ruskauff admitted he was previously convicted of a strike felony for assault with a deadly weapon and personally inflicting great bodily injury, according to the news release.

“The defendant has a history of threatening and committing violent acts,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch in the news release. "Because of legislative changes we were unable to seek a more significant sentence, but are hopeful that this term of imprisonment will provide some safety to the victims and the community at large.”

In September 2020, Ruskauff threatened to murder a Petaluma woman and her son, a woman he had been convicted of stalking in 2016, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Anne Masterson.

A Petaluma officer initially attempted to contact Ruskauff while investigating those threats by calling him using a blocked number, Masterson said.

“Ruskaff proceeded to call the officer on the blocked number and made numerous threats verbally over the phone that he would kill the officer and his family,” Masterson said.

A month later, while Ruskauff was in the Sonoma County jail pending charges, he threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. Some of the excrement went into the eyes and mouth of one of the deputies, Masterson said.

Ruskauff has also been convicted of eight felonies in Placer, Sacramento and Sonoma counties since 1992, including assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, resisting an executive officer, stalking, battery by gassing, threatening a school employee and threatening a judicial officer, Masterson said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.