Man shot to death in Monte Rio; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect captured

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in Monte Rio and an ensuing, hourslong manhunt for the gunman sent a chill through the lower Russian River community, as residents in the vicinity of the slaying were ordered to shelter in place until the suspect was apprehended nearly six hours later.

Francisco Gonzalez, 32, was captured around 4 p.m. near Graton, 13 or 14 miles from the site of the shooting, after the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office received several tips about his whereabouts, sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

It was unclear how the suspected gunman, who neighbors said lived in the woods, managed to flee the crime scene at Alder and Willow roads without detection.

Authorities began searching for Gonazalez soon after 10:20 a.m., when neighbors reported hearing four loud gunshots in rapid succession near the intersection of Alder and Willow roads.

Arriving authorities found the victim lying in a side yard off Willow Road, where it dead ends near the edge of Bohemian Grove, the forested encampment property of the San Francisco-based Bohemian Club. Valencia said the man had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, who gave her name only as Gail, said the man was shot on her property after a confrontation that worked its way into her yard. She said when she first heard the gun go off in her quiet neighborhood, “I thought someone had shot, like, an animal or something because we don’t hear shots.”

The victim had not been formally identified as of The Press Democrat’s print deadline, but multiple residents from the immediate area said the man had gone to check on Gonzalez, who suffered from emotional problems.

Valencia acknowledged the two men knew each other but declined to elaborate.

Neighbors, who were quick to describe the slain man’s friendly personality, were sobered by his death.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.00228&lat=38.4727226&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“He was a pleasant person, upbeat, well-loved in the neighborhood,” said Dan Pichulo. “We’d wave at each other, and he’d strike up conversation.”

Said Gail, “He was the best guy in the world.”

Pichulo said he had been working in his garage when he heard the gunfire, followed by a woman’s scream. He then saw another neighbor grab a gun for protection and call 911.

Mark and Shelly Higgins, who live across the street from where the shooting happened, said they saw a throng of sheriff’s vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks pour into their neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Santa Rosa Police and Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams also joined the search, another neighbor said.

Pichulo looked stricken as he talked about what took place next door to his property. He said he tried to call the victim to make sure he was OK. The man did not pick up.

“It’s a tragedy,” he said.

The search for Gonzalez prompted the Sheriff’s Office to issue a shelter-in-place order for parts of Monte Rio east of Bohemian Highway. That included River Boulevard and Bohemian Avenue and a series of connecting streets adjacent to them.

Members of law enforcement searched door-to-door in the immediate vicinity and combed trough thick, hilly forest in the area for the suspected shooter who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Suspect description: Hispanic man, 32 years old, 6’1”, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a blanket over arms and red tennis shoes. Armed & dangerous. Do not approach. Call 911 if you see him. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 1, 2022

Shelly Higgins said it could be difficult to find somebody hiding in the woods around Monte Rio.

“There are so many places he could hole up,” she said.

The lockdown proved at least an inconvenience for those who were forced to remain home or prevented from getting into the area for most of the day.

But mostly, those in the area near the shooting were left to somberly cope with the tragedy, as life in the rest of Monte Rio went on as usual.

To make matters worse, a 7-acre wildfire far up the ridge above Monte Rio and Rio Grande sent ash floating over the affected neighborhood for several hours Tuesday afternoon. The blaze was contained by evening, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

Jennifer Wilcox, a house painter, was stuck waiting at a roadblock, which prevented her from reaching a job site where she had been working. Her co-worker was stuck on the other side of the closure, she said.

Wilcox, who has worked in the Monte Rio area for more than two years, said news of a shooting in what she described as “quiet and peaceful” community came as a shock.

She said the situation left her “a little unnerved.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.