Man stabbed in the back in Fairgrounds parking lot

A man suffered a single stab wound to his back in a fight in the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds parking lot in Petaluma Wednesday night, police said.

The incident came to their attention after police were called to Petaluma Valley Hospital to talk to the man about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

The unnamed victim, whose injury was not life threatening, told police of the altercation.

At the parking lot, police found blood and other evidence of the fight, and learned from witnesses that the fight involved four or more people who fled the area “in four separate vehicles all described as being Infiniti G35 type vehicles.”

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police Officer Steven Hutchison at 707-781-1215 or email police at ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.