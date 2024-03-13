A man who engaged in an hourslong standoff with police Tuesday afternoon at a Petaluma motel was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting himself, police said.

A heavy police presence was seen by midday outside Best Western at 200 S. McDowell Blvd. where the man, described as a white Santa Rosa resident in his 50s, had barricaded himself inside a room, said Lt. Christopher Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesperson. Hotel staff and guests were temporarily evacuated.

By 5 p.m., the scene was calm. Police tape cordoned off a large section of the parking lot in front of the wide open first-floor room where the confrontation took place. The man’s bright blue Ford Super Duty truck remained in the parking lot as did armored vehicles belonging to the Petaluma and Santa Rosa police departments.

The man had a warrant out for his arrest stemming from an incident starting over the weekend in Santa Rosa, including for suspected felony domestic violence and arson. He was also said to have a large cache of weapons.

Police initially made contact at a home on Harvest Lane in Santa Rosa in response to a domestic violence call just before midnight Saturday, according to Mahurin. They did not take the man, who had blocked himself alone inside, into custody at that time given his suspected access to guns.

On Monday, police gave chase after spotting his vehicle but called off the pursuit within minutes due to safety concerns.

Soon after, police received a call about a fire at the house on Harvest Lane. They served a warrant and found more than a dozen firearms, including several personally manufactured guns. As a person with a felony conviction, it would be illegal for the man to possess any.

The next day, police located his truck in the Petaluma Best Western parking lot and called in SWAT and crisis negotiator teams. An armored truck belonging to the Santa Rosa Police Department was used for its long-range acoustical capabilities to make contact with the suspect.

Petaluma Police Department also provided support with its own armored vehicle.

Several gunshots were heard from inside the room during negotiations, Mahurin said. Police did not approach but were able to broker the release of two Labrador dogs. They are currently in the care of animal services.

At about 3:15 p.m., another gunshot was fired and communications ceased. After police were able to establish a line of sight and clock the man’s self-inflicted injury, they approached and removed him from the room, Mahurin said.

Medical personnel were staged for response in the parking lot, and then the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he’s in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

Witnesses on scene said they saw the armored vehicle being used to force entry into the room. Mahurin confirmed the truck’s pole was used to clear an obstruction from the window after the man shot himself to ensure it was safe to enter.

Though Mahurin said the Santa Rosa Police Department did not discharge their weapons, they initiated critical incident protocol for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, given that the suspect sustained significant injuries while engaging with the police. Critical incident protocol mandates an agency outside the one whose officers are involved conduct an investigation.

The Petaluma Police Department, which assisted at the scene, sent out a Nixle alert at 2:34 p.m. asking people to avoid the area of North McDowell at East Washington due to police activity. That alert was canceled at 4:22 p.m.

Guests and staff were allowed back on-site about 4 p.m.

At the Cafe Mimosa restaurant next door, server Charlie Stewart said she was out back when she heard gunshots.

She returned inside and sheltered there with customers until it was safe. From the restaurant’s back window, she saw the man eventually taken out on a stretcher.

She said the situation remained relatively quiet and under control. Regulars had been calling throughout the afternoon to check on staff.

By late afternoon, things had returned to normal, and several tables were filled.

