Man suspected of carjacking Jaguar during Cotati test drive

A carjacking suspect was arrested this week less than a mile from where he parked his own vehicle in Cotati so he could test drive a Jaguar the victim was trying to sell him, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Rajesh Suman, 35, of Antioch was taken into custody about 12 a.m. Thursday after a deputy found him driving the Jaguar convertible on Portal Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s facing charges related to carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and drugs. A second suspect, McKinleyville resident Adam Gabriel, 40, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest after deputies found him driving Suman’s vehicle.

The theft was preceded by a meeting between Suman and the victim in Novato. The victim explained he was selling his Jaguar and Suman said he was interested in buying it but wanted to take it for a test drive, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim and his girlfriend rendezvoused with the suspect at a Cotati storage facility near Redwood Drive and Houser Street, and Suman arrived in his Subaru Forester.

Suman drove the Jaguar with its owner in the passenger seat as the girlfriend followed.

Investigators say they’d gone about 4 miles when the suspect stopped on Mountain View Avenue in Santa Rosa and pulled out a handgun. He allegedly told the victim to get out of the car before driving off.

The victim called authorities just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, and sheriff’s deputies returned to the storage unit to see if the suspect would return for the Subaru.

At about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies found the Subaru at Portal Street and Primero Court — about two blocks and less than half a mile north of the storage facility.

Deputies identified Gabriel as the driver and say he was uncooperative after they stopped him and communicated with him for more than six minutes. He continued to argue after getting out of the car and was believed to be armed, according to the sheriff’s office.

A K-9 was deployed and bit Gabriel’s right bicep. He was taken into custody and later treated at a local hospital.

The victim confirmed the Subaru belonged to the carjacking suspect, who was arrested about two hours after Gabriel.

Suman was still in custody Friday in lieu of $100,000, according to Sonoma County Jail records. Gabriel had been cited and released.

