Man suspected of causing DUI crash in Petaluma dies

A man who the CHP said caused a head-on DUI crash Tuesday in Petaluma has died.

Brian Chastain, 29, of Napa died Thursday morning, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on Adobe Road near Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Officers said Chastain, driving a Toyota Camry west on Adobe, turned abruptly to the left, directly into the path of the Michael Desir, 34, of Petaluma, who was headed east in a Ford C-Max.

Desir was trapped in his car and had to be extricated by the fire department.

Both drivers were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. It was later determined that Chastain’s injuries were more severe and considered life-threatening.

Officers determined Chastain was under the influence of drugs and was charged with felony driving under the influence causing injury.

On Thursday morning, the CHP learned Chastain had died.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the CHP at (707) 588-1400.