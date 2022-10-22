Petaluma police on Friday evening arrested a man suspected of trying to lure a child from McDowell Park the previous day, after the child’s mother reported seeing the suspect in the area, officials said.

Police said Lionel Gonzales, 42, described as a Petaluma transient, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance after locating him at about 9:40 p.m. Friday near East Washington Street and South McDowell Boulevard.

Gonzales was located riding a small red bicycle he had been seen with Thursday, when he initially contacted the child, police said. The child positively identified the suspect after he was detained.

Several residents reported possible sightings of the suspect throughout Friday.

On Thursday, police received a report from the child’s parent claiming a suspicious person had tried to coax her child into leaving the park with him at about 5:15 p.m., police said.

The parent said her young child was playing at the park and the suspect repeatedly attempted to talk the child into leaving with him. The parents ran to the child and yelled at the man to leave, police said.

The suspect eventually fled the area on his bicycle in an unknown direction.

Gonzales has been booked into the Sonoma County jail.

