Man to serve at least 50 years in prison for Petaluma Outlets killing

A Concord man convicted last summer of killing a 19-year-old Santa Rosa man in the Petaluma Outlets parking lot was sentenced to prison Wednesday, authorities said.

David Kyle Lubkin, 30, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in connection with the shooting death of Ezequiel Garcia on Sept. 28, 2019, Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell said in a news release.

Lubkin had been convicted in May of first degree murder and of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle causing death.

“Mr. Lubkin's well-planned murder has caused immeasurable harm to Mr. Garcia's family. I hope that this entirely appropriate sentence helps them in some small way to move forward in their lives,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement.

Lubkin had arranged a meeting with Garcia at the Petaluma Outlets under the guise of purchasing a gold necklace advertised on Craigslist, Staebell said.

When Garcia arrived, Lubkin confronted him about another transaction involving a necklace from days earlier. He then pulled out a gun and fired three rounds as Garcia fled in his car. Garcia was hit once and died at the scene.

Judge Laura Passaglia at the sentencing hearing described the shooting as the “ultimate act of violence” and “as senseless a murder as they come.” She imposed the maximum punishment allowable by law, “finding no reason to limit the punishment given the absence of any remorse shown by the defendant” Staebell said.

Lubkin did not make a statement in court at the hearing, Staebell said.

During his trial, Lubkin admitted on the stand he shot Garcia but testified the shooting was in self-defense, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

