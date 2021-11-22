Man walking on Highway 101 hit by SUV in Petaluma

A Penngrove man was hospitalized with severe injuries Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV while walking toward oncoming traffic on Highway 101 in Petaluma, according to the CHP.

The 33-year-old man was hit by a driver in a Toyota Rav4 at about 11:30 p.m. near the Petaluma Boulevard North exit, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

He had been walking north in the right lane on the southbound side of the highway, deRutte said.

Authorities temporarily closed one of the southbound lanes and took the man to a hospital.

The driver who hit the man pulled over immediately following the collision, according to deRutte.

The CHP did not know the man’s condition on Monday.

