Man who died after getting hit by SMART train in Rohnert Park ID’d

Authorities have identified the man who died after a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train struck him Thursday in Rohnert Park.

Christopher Thomas, 42, who was homeless, died at the SMART train crossing on Golf Course Drive near Commerce Boulevard, officials said.

At the time of the collision, the crossing gates were down, warning lights were flashing and the train’s horn was working, according to Rohnert Park authorities.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, who identified Thomas on Monday, is still investigating the man’s manner of death.

SMART is conducting an internal review, officials said, which is done after every death involving one of its trains.

Since SMART began service in August 2017, trains have struck people 22 times, resulting in 16 fatalities. Eight of those deaths were suicides, authorities said.

