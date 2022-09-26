Man’s body found in west Petaluma park after apparent heart attack

A man who was taking a walk Monday near Windsor Drive in west Petaluma died of an apparent heart attack, according to Petaluma police.

Few details on the man, including his identity, were immediately released, pending notification of his next of kin. A police officer on the scene said the deceased man was at least 70 years old and was out taking a walk alone when he died.

Although the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, no foul play is suspected .

The man’s body was found in a small community park on Windsor Drive adjacent to the B Street cul-de-sac. By midafternoon the scene was secured, and a coroner was on the way.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.