Many in Petaluma in need of holiday meal

As families prepare for intimate Thanksgiving meals and tinker with Zoom log-ins for their virtual guests, many residents this week were forced to ponder a more fundamental question: how will they get food on the table this year?

For months now, Petaluma’s patchwork of food providers have been grappling with surging demand, with prominent distributors bracing for what could be record-breaking need during the winter holidays. As the pandemic’s economic crisis permeates more households and the city’s sizable senior population remains at-risk, community organizations are gearing up to provide groceries and prepared meals for hundreds of Petaluma residents.

Meanwhile, yearly holiday events that often provide isolated seniors the chance to socialize over a nutritious meal are canceled, forcing the city’s largest senior-focused organization to once again adapt prior programs.

Petaluma’s Senior Café, housed at the Senior Center building along the edge of Lucchesi Park, is planning to feed roughly 300 seniors for the holiday, according to program director Craig Mason. That’s between the roughly 250 people receiving a takeout Wednesday Thanksgiving meal through the Senior Café and about 50 regular Meals on Wheels customers who will get their turkey plates Thursday.

“One of the unusual things about this holiday is that in the past, we’d have up to 200 people come and socialize in our dining room for our annual Wednesday luncheon,” Mason said. “It was very festive, we’d decorate and play music and seniors would enjoy each other’s company.”

The Senior Center’s dining room has been shuttered since mid-March, instead providing local seniors the opportunity to come pick up a lunchtime meal on weekdays. Others can ask to have the meals delivered to them.

With approximately 19% of Petaluma’s population 60 or older, Petaluma People Services Center has seen a dramatic jump in those asking for either Meals on Wheels or Senior Café assistance.

In the past, Mason would see up to 40 seniors dine at the café on weekdays. Now, their takeout program is up to 80 a day.

“We have twice the number of people now getting meals at our front door,” he said. “But we have a limited capacity here in our kitchen, we can’t do more than 225 meals each day, but more people keep asking us if they can get that meal.”

Meals on Wheels driver Orienne Bennett, 78, delivers up to 20 afternoon meals on a single day’s route. More than five years into the volunteer gig, Bennett says she’s formed friendships with many of those she serves. Before the pandemic, she found herself chatting at length with some clients, and popping in to their homes to occasionally help out with a small chore.

Now, Bennett makes a point to stand at a safe distance and say hello, recognizing that for many Meals on Wheels recipients, the delivery of a hot meal is one of the few opportunities they have to socialize.

“On my route at least, I see everybody and talk to them,” Bennet said. “But on other (substitute) routes I’ve done on weekends, there are some people who want me to call ahead of time, and ask me to leave the food at the door. I don’t ever see them.”

Most of the kitchen staff and Meals on Wheels drivers are seniors themselves, Mason said, who must also navigate the season while minimizing risk. Bennett says she will spend Thursday by herself this year, uncomfortable with the prospect of traveling to see family or gathering around a table with friends.

While many seniors, vulnerable to serious complications associated with COVID-19, find themselves marking an especially isolated Thanksgiving, hundreds of residents approach the holiday shouldering months of economic hardship and food insecurity.

Since the pandemic began, Petaluma resident Lynne Moquete and her nonprofit Una Vida have been nearly overwhelmed with the number of families asking for help. Her operation, which has grown more than threefold during the coronavirus pandemic, had been feeding roughly 70 families back in May. Now, the number is up to 250. And like many food distributors, the holidays often trigger the busiest months of the year.

Moquete said she and her army of up to 40 volunteers were planning to feed 300 families with traditional Thanksgiving fare at her Tuesday pantry.

“The holidays are always the tightest time,” Moquete said, a veteran teacher at Casa Grande High School. “Even before all this with COVID, we would spend this time of the year just trying to match donors with families. It is total insanity.”

Also on Tuesday, the west side interfaith food pantry offered their own holiday-themed food distribution, expecting to see at least 60 people needing food for their respective households.

Erin Hetrick-Hohenner, office manager of Elim Lutheran Church and one of the pantry coordinators, said the Tuesday before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest food giveaways all year. But like Moquete, she was unsure just how many people would show up, as the growing number of in-need families continues to shatter expectations.

Moquete’s Tuesday food distribution has been fortified by donations from individuals and businesses alike, including two Petalumans who drove down to Sonora to pick up a donation of 200 turkeys. Traditional fixings are provided by several local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, Moquete said, as well as neighbors and businesses.

“Food should be an easy fix, it shouldn’t be the main worry when people are concerned about being evicted or not having a job,” Moquete said. “My whole thing is, there shouldn’t be any shame in these things. We all suffer at different times.”

