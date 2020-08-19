Subscribe

Map: Evacuations in northwest Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 18, 2020, 7:55PM
Residents of Guerneville, Jenner and other areas north of the Russian River have been ordered to evacuate due to the 13-4 fire in northwest Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has expanded mandatory evacuation orders to include areas shown on the map below as 1D1, 1D2, 1D3, 1D4, 1D5, 1B3 and 1C2. Go here for an interactive version of the map.

This story was last updated on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 9:15 p.m. For the latest information about the evacuation orders, visit socoemergency.org.

