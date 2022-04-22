Map: This year’s Petaluma Butter and Egg Days Parade

Looking forward to checking out this year’s Butter and Egg Days Parade?

Well with upwards of 120 applicants fighting for the attention of some 20,000 onlookers, it can’t hurt to have a map.

Cue the Petaluma Downtown Association’s easy-to-use map at the top of this story. As the decades-long host of the annual event, the PDA certainly knows where things go. But here’s a short breakdown for the masses:

The parade will begin at Walnut Park, located at 4th and D Streets, then proceeds north on Fourth Street to Kentucky Street, takes a right on Washington Street heading east. After taking another right onto Petaluma Boulevard North, it will head south, back to Walnut Park.

Each parade applicant unit may feature up to 50 people, so residents should expect to see packed streets and a full parade. As far as coronavirus regulations, masks will not be enforced but are encouraged, and there will be plenty of hand sanitizing stations throughout the route.

Happy watching, folks!