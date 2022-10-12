Marathon, dredging project to close downtown roads

The running of the Clo Cow Half Marathon returns to Petaluma this Sunday, Oct. 16, and that means delighted runners and fans will line the streets of downtown Petaluma from the starting line – located on Kentucky Street between B Street and Western Avenue – and up Western Avenue into farm country, before returning down the same route back to Kentucky Street again.

It also means traffic will be disrupted along that path, and drivers are advised to take an alternate route on Sunday. Parking downtown may be tight during the event as well.

The half marathon event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m., with a 5K and 10K run kicking off soon after from the starting point. Organizers set the course time limit at three and a half hours, so the downtown area is expected to clear up by Sunday afternoon. For more information on the race, visit www.clocowhalf.com.

Meanwhile, work continues on the dredging of downtown’s Turning Basin, which necessitates the closing of the D Street Bridge to vehicle and foot traffic. Upcoming closures are scheduled for Oct. 10-14 and Oct. 17-18, with the bridge kept in its upright position during the entire time of the closure dates.

For more on the Turning Basin dredging project, visit cityofpetaluma.org/turningbasin.