Marin County man identified as motorcyclist who died from injuries from Sonoma Coast crash

Joseph Calavano had developed a passion for motorcycles decades before he died from injuries he suffered in a crash along the Sonoma Coast on Saturday morning.

Ever since he was in his 20s, Calavano enjoyed the freedom and power that comes with riding across the Bay Area with cool air blowing against him.

“I don’t think it mattered where he rode. He just liked to ride,“ said his daughter, Anna Sottile, 55, of San Rafael.

Calavano, 74, died while participating in a fundraiser Saturday morning with other motorcycle enthusiasts. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his identity Tuesday morning.

He was riding just ahead of his daughter when his bike went down on a curve in Highway 1 near Jenner.

But even though Sottile saw the whole thing, she said it’s still unclear what caused her father to head straight when he should have veered to the left, she said Tuesday.

As much as Calavano enjoyed riding, Sottile said, he always exercised caution and Saturday’s crash is hardly reflective of how he rode his Harley Davidson.

Like hundreds of other bikers headed northbound with them toward Jenner and the turn inland on River Road, they were traveling around 20 mph when she saw her dad, a stunned look on his face, run off the road toward an embankment south of Wright Hill Road and Carlevaro Way, Sottile said.

A clump of vegetation got caught up in his front wheel and stopped the bike suddenly, catapulting her father off the motorcycle. The bike then became airborne itself, slamming into the back of his head and landing on top of him once he hit the ground.

Calavano, a San Rafael resident, suffered major head trauma in the incident.

Sottile said she and a friend helped get the bike off of him while waiting for help to arrive. Calavano was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and died of his injuries on Sunday, a full day after he was taken off life support, she said.

The crash happened while Calavano was riding with hundreds of other motorcyclists in the Rip City Riders’ Chilly Billy Fun Run fundraiser, which started at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

According to its website, the organization is made up of individuals who share the love and freedom of motorcycles and want to “establish a positive image for motorcycle enthusiasts and are not affiliated with any clubs or organizations.”

Sotille said her father was tested for heart attack and stroke, and both were negative. Nor was he under the influence of anything. But she wondered if he just spaced for a moment and was caught by surprise by the curve in the road.

“I’m so in shock,” Sottile said. “I’m devastated. I can’t believe it.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expense has been set up under the name Help Family of Joe Calavano Funeral Expenses.

He was cremated Tuesday and funeral services will be held Oct. 16 at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery with a celebration of life at The Belrose theater, both in San Rafael.

Calavano, a great-grandfather to six children, grew up in San Francisco before moving to Novato as a teenager. He met Sottile’s mother at Novato High School and they married but divorced around 1968 when Sottile was about 3 years old.

During that period, he served with the United States Army from about 1964 to 1971 and was a cook, mechanic and corporal who also spent time in Frankfurt, Germany.

He moved to Lake Tahoe in the early 1970s with his girlfriend and that earned him the nickname of Tahoe Joe.

He was a carpenter in Lake Tahoe and most recently was assistant manager at an Ace Hardware in Larkspur.

“It’s so expensive around here, you still have to work when you’re 75,” his daughter said.

But throughout his life, a love of motorcycles was a constant and the Harley Davidson he rode over the weekend was just one of several he owned over the years.

“He’s always had a love for motorcycles, that’s for sure,” Sottile said. “Hot rods and motorcycles. He liked to go fast.“

