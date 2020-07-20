Mary Trump’s 'Too Much’ is plenty

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 13 - July 19, 2020.

There’s a new No. 1 in town.

And it’s a doozy.

“Too Much and Never Enough” is the No. 1 book in Petaluma this week.

“Too Much and Never Enough,” the much-talked-up memoir by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump, has finally been published and is now in bookstores, despite a last ditch effort from the White House to block its release. Not too surprisingly, the book (subtitled “How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”) dropped directly into the No. 1 spot on Petaluma’s Bestselling Fiction and Nonfiction Books List, reportedly by a large margin. Given pre-publication reports of the book’s unflattering psychological analysis of the author’s uncle, that’s not surprising. But keep in mind that to weeks ago, the numero uno book was John Bolton’s similarly sensational “The Room Where it Happened,” which had dropped off the Top 10 list entirely by its second week of release.

The No. 2 book this week, staying put from last week, is seismically significant ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi, whose authorial name also appears twice on the Kids and Young Adults List. Next title down is “Peace Talks,” the long-awaited latest in Jim Butcher’s “The Dresden Files,” his wildly popular series of fantasy novels. In the No. 4 spot, dropping down a notch from last week, is Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel “The Nickel Boys,” followed by Brit Bennett’s sophomore effort, a follow up to her acclaimed 2016 fiction debut “The Mothers,” is “The Vanishing Half,” a national bestseller about twin sisters and the identity of color and race in America.

Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” is the No. 1 kids book in Petaluma this week.

On the Kids and Young Adults List, the No. 1 title is Kendi’s picture book “Antiracist Baby,” with illustrations by Ashley Lukashevsky, an original and inventive way to teach parents how to teach their children to be more than just “not racist,” but actively, optimistically anti racist. Kendi, with Jason Reynolds, also has the No. 3 on this list with “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You.” In between, at No. 2, is Elizabeth Acevedo’s “Clap When You Land,” a remarkable “novel in verse” about two sisters, one in New York and one in the Dominican Republic, who learn of each other only after the death of their father.

Here are both complete Top Ten lists.

FICTION &

NONFICTION

1. ‘Too Much and Never Enough,’ by Mary Trump

2. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

3. ‘Peace Talks,’ by Jim Butcher

4. ‘The Nickel Boys,’ by Colson Whitehead

5. ‘Vanishing Half,’ by Brit Bennett

6. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

7. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

8. ‘Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal,’ by Clint McElroy

9. ‘The Foundling Boy,’ by Michel Deon

10. ‘Uninhabitable Earth,’ by David Wallace-Wells

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Antiracist Baby,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

2. ‘Clap When You Land,’ by Elizabeth Acevedo

3. ‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,’ by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

4. ‘Let's Find Momo!’ by Andrew Knapp

5. ‘What's Going On Here?’ by Olivier Tallec

6. ‘Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas,’ by Dav Pilkey

7. ‘The ABCs of Kindness,’ by Patricia Hegarty

8. ‘Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods,’ by Svetlana Chmakova

9. ‘Hi Jack,’ by Mac Barnett

10. ‘Trespassers,’ by Breena Bard

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma)