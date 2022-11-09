McGuire, Wood, Aguiar-Curry reelected to California Legislature

Three Democratic state lawmakers who represent parts or all of Sonoma County were reelected Tuesday night, outpacing lesser known Republican challengers in early returns that were expected to hold in a region dominated by Democrats.

Sen. Mike McGuire of Healdsburg, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, had 74.9%, nearly triple the votes of his 2nd District rival Republican Gene Yoon of Lake County, who had 25.1%.

Assemblyman Jim Wood of Santa Rosa had 70.5% of the vote in his 2nd District rematch with Republican challenger Charlotte Svolos of Crescent City, who had 29.5%,

Fourth District Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Winters had 66.7% of the vote, ahead of Republican challenger Bryan Pritchard with 33.3%.