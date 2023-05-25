McNear Park fields closed until Friday for repairs

A portion of Petaluma’s McNear Park remained closed this week as city staff work to repair the athletic fields’ irrigation system and conduct turf maintenance.

While the playground, tennis courts and picnic areas remain open at the park located at 1008 G Street, its baseball, softball and multi-use fields have been closed for turf maintenance and irrigation repairs, said Drew Halter, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation.

“There were several irrigation zones that were found to be inoperable, so staff is taking this opportunity to upgrade much of the irrigation wiring and improve our ability to monitor and water more efficiently,” Halter said in a Wednesday email to the Argus-Courier.

“Following the irrigation repairs, crews will be aerating and adding topsoil to low-lying areas while we have equipment and staff mobilized on site.”

Staff expects the repairs to be completed by the end of the day Friday.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.