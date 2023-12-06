Monday’s City Council meeting ended with a round of applause after Council members voted unanimously to rededicate local tennis courts in honor of Lynn Haggerty King, who died last February.

“Lynn was an outdoor enthusiast who volunteered her time to support a wide range of community programs and initiatives,” said Rachel Beer, recreation supervisor for Petaluma, before the City Council voted 7-0 to rename the tennis courts at McNear Park in King’s honor.

King was born Lynn Haggerty on July 22, 1956 in North Carolina, and spent her early years in New York. She met her husband, Dave King, who later served on the Petaluma City Council, while at law school at Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

After the couple married and moved to Petaluma in 1986, she worked as a lawyer for 16 years before she took time off to focus on their first born daughter. After their youngest daughter graduated high school, she returned to work at her husband’s Keller Street law office. King and her husband spent over 30 years in Petaluma.

She died Feb. 19, surrounded by family, at the age of 66 from ovarian cancer.

Support for the recommendation to rename the courts in King’s honor came with 175 signatures and letters of support from the president and board of the Petaluma Tennis Association, which King was a member of, said Drew Halter, the city’s parks and recreation director.

The city’s naming policy allows for facilities to be dedicated to individuals in recognition of their achievements or community contributions and who have had a direct positive effect on the community, Halter said, adding that King had a number of “qualifying merits.”

As an avid tennis player, she was heavily involved in the local tennis community as a coach, board member and volunteer supporting community programming, according to a staff report.

“Lynn understood that staying active should be an important part of everyone’s life, which is why she worked so hard to improve the tennis courts and pickle ball courts in town,” said Alan Maciel, a family friend and one of the organizers who first approached city staff about the dedication.

King also gave her time to an array of community-based activities, volunteering as a Cool City Block leader and in Tomorrow’s Leaders Today program, which supports high school juniors with leadership, problem solving and teamwork skills, Beer said.

She represented Sonoma County in the Local Law Enforcement Task Force and was an early supporter of the Blue Zones project, an initiative to help communities support healthy lifestyles for measurable improvements to community well-being, resilience and economic vitality.

She also helped develop the first version of Safe Routes to School, a program that provided parents with tools to address bullying and issues facing adolescents in schools, Beer said.

“Lynn was a leader who devoted a lot of time and commitment to Petaluma,” Maciel said.

After the chamber erupted into applause at the vote’s conclusion, Mayor Kevin McDonnell said, “There is no way to follow that. And so, tonight’s meeting is adjourned. Thank you.”

