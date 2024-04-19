A man accused of following and filming a woman downtown last week before fleeing officers at high speeds in his truck was arrested, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Police were dispatched to 4th and D streets at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 to investigate a report that a man in a black Ford F-150 with the middle back window open was following the woman as she jogged in the area, according to a news release. Police said they later determined he was “surreptitiously recording” the woman as well.

Officers located the truck and attempted to stop it, but the driver – identified as 42-year-old Jarrod McQueen – instead accelerated to speeds exceeding 75 mph through a residential area “without due regard for public safety,” according to police.

Officers broke off the pursuit due to the safety risk posed to the public. But they soon after located the truck again and initiated a second stop. This time McQueen was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Besides driving recklessly, McQueen was determined to be driving while intoxicated, according to police. He was booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and a felony offense of evading an officer with wanton disregard for safety.

Although McQueen’s place of residence was not provided, in 2009 a then-27-year-old man with the same name was arrested at his Cotati home on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least two women in Marin County shopping centers.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.