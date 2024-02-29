Voters on Tuesday will decide whether a sales tax measure supporting Sonoma County fire agencies will go into effect later this year.

Measure H, which was initiated by voters, proposes a half-cent sales tax for both the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county in order to fund a “critical need” for fire agencies, Sonoma County Fire Chiefs Association President Steve Akre said Thursday.

If approved by a majority of voters, the tax will go into effect in October.

Akre said he feels confident the measure will pass due to the strong support expressed during the campaign.

“We've just gathered so much support from the cities’ elected officials, community members, community groups,” he said, adding that he’s seen just a few letters opposing the measure. “We've gotten nothing but really strong support.”

It’s a tangible difference, Akre said, from four years ago when a similar measure failed to amass enough votes.

During that year’s election, Measure G proposed a half-cent sales tax that was expected to raise about $51 million annually for some three dozen fire agencies. It received nearly 65% of the vote, but fell short of the 2/3 majority required to pass.

However, he is still feeling a bit anxious waiting to hear what he believes will be confirmation that the association’s campaign, which included putting up 1,000 yard signs and speaking at various city council meetings, worked.

The tax, if approved, is expected to generate about $60 million each year to be distributed to 29 fire agencies, though not in equal shares. The funds generated will be used to address problems affecting agencies in various jurisdictions, including those that have seen declines in volunteer firefighters.

“Several service gaps exist, especially in the more rural areas where there are currently extended response times to critical medical emergencies and vehicle accident victims,” the measure reads. “There are also significant delays in getting an effective fire force on scene to keep small fires from becoming major incidents.”

The funds will be spent on efforts specifically outlined in the text, such as recruitment and retention of local firefighters, updating essential equipment and facilities, and wildfire prevention, preparedness, response and vegetation management.

Some will be used to add fire stations or upgrade existing volunteer stations, which do not have living quarters, to allow for some full-time workers in areas that need them like in Timber Cove and Lakeville, Akre said.

“Between The Sea Ranch and Monte Rio, there are no staffed fire stations. That is a huge stretch,” he said. “The Timber Cove volunteers are very dedicated and do their best to respond, but they need additional help.”

The goal in allocating money in this way is to bring the county in line with National Fire Protection Agency standards for staffing and improve response times.

During the measure’s campaign, multiple people asked the association why they decided to raise the funds using a sales tax, Akre said. That has been the source for some voter opposition.

Part of the reason, he explained, is tourism. The county relies heavily on people flocking to area attractions and some of those visitors end up needing help from fire or medical services.

The tax, Akre said, is one way that non-Sonoma County residents can help pay for some of the services they receive.

And fire agencies already get most of their base funding through property and parcel taxes linked to jurisdiction. So, the association decided it could not justify proposing rapid increases in those areas.

“(Parcel taxes) would basically have to double countywide to be able to get the kind of revenue that we needed to support the needs of fire and EMS going forward,” Akre said. “So we felt like that was going to be an undue burden on homeowners and property owners.”

Some of that additional tax could then also fall on renters, Akre said.

The campaign is continuing before next week’s Election Day, with a few ads scheduled to pop up online and mailers to be delivered to local voters’ mailboxes. But for the most part, it’s time to sit back to wait.

“I think we're very optimistic and hopeful,” Akre said. “I think we've got a different degree of confidence than we did the last time.”

