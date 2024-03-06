A half-cent sales tax supporting Sonoma County fire agencies was on track to pass four years after a similar measure was narrowly defeated, according to preliminary results.

Measure H, as the tax is known, would generate about $62 million annually to address staffing and other critical needs in 29 fire agencies in incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.

It led with about 61% of the vote in results posted after voting ended at 8 p.m.

About 75 supporters celebrated those first returns at Coyote Sonoma in Healdsburg, where they said they were optimistic the early results would hold up.

“We were confident going in, but you never know until those results pop up,” Sonoma County Fire Chiefs Association President Steve Akre said.

The initial results released Tuesday include mail-in ballots that were processed prior to Election Day and early in-person voting. The count did not immediately reflect ballots cast on Election Day or mail-in ballots dropped off or postmarked by Tuesday.

Akre said the room was buzzing when the first batch of results posted, but there also was a sense of relief.

“We’re 11 points over what we need, and historically we all know that early voters tend to be more conservative, so we’re feeling really good and very confident that the results that we have are going to hold,” he said.

Some 68,160 ballots had been counted. There are 302,700 registered voters in Sonoma County.

The tax requires a simple majority for approval after supporters gathered 29,000 signatures to place it on the ballot, lowering the required threshold for it to pass.

It would go into effect in October and would be the largest of several countywide voter-approved sales tax hikes supporting public services.

Tax proceeds would be used to recruit and retain firefighters, update equipment, add fire stations, improve existing volunteer fire stations, and tackle wildfire prevention, preparedness and response.

Fire agencies get most of their base funding through property and parcel taxes linked to counties and cities but officials from many local departments have long said they’re straining to meet rising staff and equipment costs, as well as greater demands of a nearly year-round wildfire season.

That has led to service gaps particularly in rural fire agencies and volunteer-run agencies; higher response times; and concerns that the lack of manpower and equipment could hinder effective response to future large-scale fires.

Measure H and its 2020 predecessor, which voters rejected, took root in the aftermath of the 2017 North Bay fires, which destroyed 6,200 homes, including more than 5,000 in Sonoma County.

Revenue is expected to bring agencies across the county in line with the National Fire Protection Agency standards for staffing and improve response times, according to the campaign.

Akre and other supporters said leading into Election Day they felt the campaign had resonated with voters.

The campaign and the chief’s association spent the last few months holding community meetings to educate residents about the measure, knocking doors and reaching people online.

Supporters also pointed to strong buy-in from municipal leaders, fire chiefs, firefighter unions and the fire district boards as key to passing the tax.

“I think that’s what we’re seeing the result of here — all that good work we’ve been able to do to help build understanding of what the critical need is and the benefits of this measure,” Akre said.

It was a noticeable difference from four years ago.

In that case, Measure G proposed a half-cent sales tax that was expected to raise about $51 million annually for some three dozen fire agencies. It received nearly 65% of the vote, falling just short of the 2/3 majority required to pass.

Fire officials had been expecting the result but held out hope as the last ballots were counted and the results inched closer to the threshold.

The loss was a blow to fire agencies that sought to bolster their ranks and wildfire response as it faced new challenges brought on by a longer wildfire season amid a changing climate.

This time, firefighters led the effort to gather signatures and the measure faced no organized opposition.

“It has been a long journey from when we first started to address this through Measure G five or six years ago and this one is going to get across the finish line,” Akre said. “We’re excited to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”

