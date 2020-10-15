Measure O seen as mental health lifeline

Mental health services, a vast field that touches on homelessness, substance abuse, suicide prevention and housing, has been chronically underfunded in Sonoma County, officials say.

With an already tight county budget further squeezed by the coronavirus pandemic, and signs of mental health decline also due to the pandemic, Sonoma County supervisors are seeking outside funding in the form of a sales tax increase.

Measure O, the countywide quarter-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot, would raise $25 million over 10 years, revenue officials say is badly needed to bolster providers of mental health services. The measure faces opposition from business, labor, agriculture and taxpayer groups who say the current recession is not the time to ask voters to raise taxes.

Local service providers say the potential revenue will be well spent, including on programs through the Committee on the Shelterless and Petaluma People Services Center.

“Mental health has been consistently underfunded,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, who represents the Petaluma area. “This measure tries to address that shortcoming.”

If passed by two-thirds of county voters, money from Measure O will be divided into five funding categories. About $11 million annually would go toward emergency psychiatric services, including mobile support teams that accompany law enforcement and provide crisis intervention on mental health calls.

Another $5.5 million annually would go toward behavior health facilities like residential care homes for people with severe mental illness, transitional housing, and a dedicated psychiatric facility to provide emergency services.

Substance abuse and children’s mental health services would get $4.5 million annually. The remaining $4 million would go toward behavioral health for homeless people and for transitional and supportive housing for the homeless.

Chuck Fernandez, CEO of COTS, which runs the Mary Isaak Center homeless shelter in Petaluma, said their clients would greatly benefit from the additional funding.

“It will really help a lot of the crises we see on the street,” he said. “Just about all of the money will go in some way to the benefit of our clients.”

Detractors, however, see this as a bad time to ask voters for more revenue. A group led by the North Bay Leadership Council has called for a moratorium on taxes until after the pandemic and is opposing all revenue measures on the November ballot.

Measure O had more than 70% support in three countywide polls, above the two-thirds needed for passage. Barbie Robinson, director of the county’s Health Services Department, said the recession is precisely the time when mental health services will be needed.

“In economically challenging times, that is when the government is needed to step up,” she said. “People say now is not the time. Now is the time. We are going to continue to be frustrated with the lack of response without more resources.”

The Sonoma County Taxpayer’s Association is against Measure O because of objections with the county’s fiscal management. The county should address rising pension costs and end project labor agreements, which add cost to capital projects, before asking for more revenue, the group argues.

“This tax is just the latest installment in sales taxes for roads, libraries, parks, and fire services. The board of supervisors continues to cherry pick high profile services,” said Dan Drummond, executive director of the taxpayer’s group. “Why don’t we have money to provide these services in the first place? That gets back to pensions and project labor agreements.”

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, a strong proponent of mental health services, said the county only enters project labor agreements on contracts worth more than $10 million, and has only been used once. She said the county’s budget has been beset by cascading crises, including wildfires, the pandemic and the recession.

“The crises we’ve had have had a tremendous economic cost on the county budget,” she said in a conference call with local editorial boards. “That has been our biggest challenge in terms of our budget. We have been good stewards of tax money.”

She said Measure O would provide an “upstream investment” to prevent future problems as well as money to address short-term crises.

“This is really a frayed safety net at this time,” she said. “We’ve got to invest in these services.”

Rabbitt agreed, and said that Measure O would not solve all of the county’s mental health problems but would be a good start.

“It’s important to have a safety net that provides for all,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of good things in this regard, but we still don’t have the resources. This will make a dent.”

