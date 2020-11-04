Measure O: Sonoma County voters backing tax measure for mental health, homeless services

A ballot measure that will raise sales taxes in Sonoma County to boost local spending on mental health and homelessness services by $25 million annually was passing Wednesday morning.

The proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase, designed to bolster services for some of the county’s most vulnerable residents, led 69% to 31% early Wednesday morning. With 73% of precincts reporting, support for the measure remained above the two-thirds majority required for it to pass.

The tax had been touted as a self-help measure by county officials who say state and federal funding has not kept up with critical community needs. Measure O supporters, including Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the Board of Supervisors’ senior incumbent and longtime advocate for greater access to mental health services, were heartened by the initial results.

“I would say we needed to do this 10 years ago,” Zane said. “But we are here right now, and the fact that the public agrees with us, that this is the right time, I can’t say enough thanks.”

Measure O is expected to generate at least $25 million a year over 10 years, with the proceeds to be split into five categories: emergency psychiatric services; mental health services for children and seniors; behavioral health services for homeless residents; and supportive housing.

In a county with more than 2,500 homeless residents, county leaders have stressed that an additional $25 million won’t fix every problem. But Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson has said that without a voter-approved tax, the county could lose ground.

Measure O supporters mounted a robust campaign, spending at least $79,000 on the strength of large donations from unions, hospitals and even the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation.

But county leaders’ approach to homelessness in the past year, including a push to buy hotels in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, has led to skepticism for some in the community.

Oscar Duckworth and his wife, Lorri Duckworth, voted early in person on Saturday, and the Sebastopol couple said they checked “no” on Measure O.

“The reason I didn’t like O was the amount of money that the county does not have, and I really don’t want that money being used to buy hotels in neighborhoods where the hotels should not be housing the homeless, where there isn’t already a problem,” said Lorri Duckworth, 58.

Others, though, saw the measure as an important investment.

Peter Pistochini, 67, who lives just west of Healdsburg, voted in favor of Measure O. The volunteer at both St. Paul's Episcopal Church and nonprofit Reach for Home in Healdsburg said he has firsthand experience with how great the needs are out in the community.

"I see mental health and community health services being one of the biggest deficits in our society right now, and certainly right here in Sonoma County," he said. "And I love spending other people's money."

Staff Writer Kevin Fixler contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @TylerSilvy