Subscribe

Measure P ruling sets off dueling calls in Sonoma County: Defend new sheriff oversight vs. start over on reforms

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2021, 8:22PM
Updated 31 minutes ago

Law enforcement reform advocates on Thursday called on Sonoma County officials to defend a voter-approved accountability measure after key parts of the landmark initiative were struck down by an appointed labor board in Sacramento.

Local law enforcement groups behind the legal challenge meanwhile called on the Board of Supervisors to begin a more collaborative effort that gives their members a greater say in the final shape of expanded civilian oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.

The dueling responses came a day after the California Public Employee Relations Board ruled that core parts of Measure P violated the collective bargaining rights of affected groups of sheriff’s deputies, correctional officers and dispatchers.

The board, which rules on issues impacting government labor groups, nullified wider investigative and disciplinary powers granted under the measure to the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach.

A coalition of activists and police watchdogs who banded together amid last year’s historic racial justice protests to push for the measure have now called on the Board of Supervisors to defend it in court.

“The history of civilian oversight reform is that you pass something and the police unions challenge it,” Jerry Threet, former director of the Independent Office for Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, who helped write Measure P and campaigned for its passage.

“The board has an obligation to defend an ordinance passed by [nearly] 65% of voters in the county,” Threet said.

The labor board’s ruling “undermines public trust and makes a mockery of the Board of Supervisors, the (county oversight) office and most importantly, the voters that ushered in Measure P,” said Dmitra Smith, the former head of the county’s Commission on Human Rights.

“The Board should stand with Sonoma County voters and appeal this decision immediately,” she said.

Opponents of the measure and law enforcement representatives, for their part, said the Board of Supervisors, in bowing to activists’ pressure last summer and placing the reform measure on the ballot, had bypassed employee groups in the sheriff’s office and jeopardized more a collaborative and perhaps enduring outcome.

“When you have one side ramming their requests down the throats of the other side with no opportunity for them to respond and express their concerns, this is where they end up,” said Mike Vail, president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs Association.

The Board of Supervisors will consider its next steps on July 13, when it meets with County Counsel Robert Pittman behind closed doors to discuss the labor board’s ruling, board Chair Lynda Hopkins told The Press Democrat on Thursday.

The unanimous ruling by the four-person board came at the close of business Wednesday.

The panel faulted the Board of Supervisors’ process in approving and placing the measure on the ballot — one that even several supervisors acknowledged was quick last year in the wake of intense public pressure after the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of police.

But critics of the ruling said it amounted to an extraordinary override of voters’ will by a board that describes itself as “a quasi-judicial administrative agency.”

If the board’s ruling stands, the county’s law enforcement watchdog agency will not have the authority to conduct its own investigations of deputies, publish body camera footage, subpoena personnel records including prior complaints made against an officer, recommend discipline or sit in on interviews during internal affairs investigations.

Hopkins called the ruling undemocratic.

“If a majority of Sonoma County voters do not have jurisdictional authority over law enforcement then who does?” she said.

The county has 30 days to decide whether to appeal the ruling by filing a case with the 1st District Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

Such a step isn’t certain. Supervisor David Rabbitt, who expressed skepticism of the ballot measure after county counsel informed the supervisors it was legally vulnerable, said he wanted to hear if the county had a case.

“I don’t think the voters want us to defend something in the courts that has no chance in hell of succeeding,” he said.

From its outset, Measure P faced strong opposition from law enforcement. Sheriff Mark Essick, an early opponent, said he felt parts of the measure contradict state law and legal precedent. He asked a judge in August to grant him authority to hire outside counsel to fight the measure after it was placed on the ballot. He was denied.

The two labor groups, the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, also filed their case with the labor board after it was placed on the ballot.

Together, the two groups represent around 450 of the agency’s 626 budgeted employees, according to Essick.

The sheriff, who said he was in support of “thoughtful reform” but opposed Measure P, called it a “real missed opportunity for the board, the Sheriff’s Office and the community,” to work together on reform.

“Now we’ve got to essentially start over from scratch,” Essick said.

“Let’s throw the reforms on the table that people are most interested in and figure out how we can best implement those reforms in the framework of the law and of collective bargaining,” he said.

Asked which reforms of those rejected by the board he would entertain, Essick, now in the third year of his first term, demurred.

Already, he said, “if someone is accused of misconduct the sequence of events that are triggered and the investigation that is completed are pretty darn thorough.”

The board ruled only on the process behind the ballot measure, and not the legality of the reforms themselves, Karlene Navarro, the current IOLERO director, told The Press Democrat Wednesday.

The board did not rule on other aspects of the measure, such as increased funding for IOLERO.

Supervisors put the measure on the ballot following a summer when thousands of Sonoma County residents flooded local streets and town squares seeking increased police accountability after Floyd’s murder sparked months of protests nationwide.

The push came to a head as an August 7 deadline loomed to place a measure on the November 2020 ballot. County officials bypassed the deputy sheriff’s association, which had sought a meeting, according to communications provided by an attorney for the group.

Threet said for the measure to pass, supporters felt it had to be on the high turnout presidential election, and could not wait until a March election, the next opportunity.

“We were just responding to what the community was demanding and what the community had created which was a movement and a ballot measure,” Hopkins said. “There was a sense of democracy in action and now it feels as if that democracy has been stopped.”

In statements Wednesday and Thursday, law enforcement association officials insisted they were focusing on rectifying the process, not derailing reform.

But advocates have been skeptical about a drawn out, negotiated process that involves law enforcement, arguing delay leads to inaction when it comes to enacting police accountability.

“They weren’t interested in being part of the process they were interested in stopping the process,” Threet said of the law enforcement groups.

Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association President Damian Evans said that his members were open to some reforms but opposed to others, neither of which he specified.

“I think there are desires from multiple sides that are actionable and some that aren’t,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette