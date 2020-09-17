Measure U, city sales tax, faces headwinds

Petaluma officials, facing a $15 million annual budget shortfall, hope voters approve a one-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot that they say would go toward fixing the city’s streets and shoring up public safety.

But even supporters of the initiative, known as Measure U, privately acknowledge the uphill battle of passing a tax measure in the middle of a pandemic with businesses still shuttered, many residents out of work and an economy in shambles.

A powerful coalition of Sonoma County business, labor and agricultural interests are opposing all tax measures on the Nov. 3 ballot and are campaigning against Measure U and other county and city taxes. Still, Petaluma leaders warn of cuts to important services and other dire measures if a simple majority of voters don’t pass the general purpose sales tax that has no end date.

“If we want to sustain the services we have, then we must pass this measure,” Councilman Kevin McDonnell said. “We have a structural deficit. This is not a short-term issue. This is about whether you keep your basic services.”

Petaluma, Windsor and Cloverdale are the only Sonoma County cities without local sales tax measures. In 2014, the last time Petaluma asked voters to pass a sales tax, the one-cent measure failed with only 43% voting to approve.

Since then, the city’s finances and level of service have continually declined. The city is down 29 staff positions and faces a $4.6 million annual bill to maintain streets, parks and other infrastructure at minimum levels.

Add in the rising pension costs, competitive staff salaries and decline in revenue from the pandemic shutdown, and Petaluma would need to find an additional $15.2 million annually to achieve fiscal sustainability, officials have said.

“If we want the city to be able to do the things we want it to, then at some point we need some revenue enhancement,” said Dave Alden, a founder of the city planning discussion group Urban Chat. “If it doesn’t pass, the city will do some drastic cuts.”

Opponents of Measure U and other local tax measures say the time is not right to ask voters to open their pocketbooks. The Petaluma-based North Bay Leadership Council along with the Farm Bureau, North Coast Builders Exchange, and Santa Rosa Metro Chamber formed a coalition calling for a moratorium on local tax measures.

The Sonoma County Taxpayers’ Association is also opposed to Measure U. Dan Drummond, executive director of the association and a Petaluma resident, said his strongest objection to the measure is that it doesn’t contain a sunset clause, meaning if it passes, it would not expire and can only be repealed by a future ballot measure.

“What really turned us off was when this turned into a forever tax,” Drummond said. “With no sunset, this is an abomination. It should have to come up for a vote once a decade or so. That’s not unreasonable.”

Measure U is one of several tax measures Petaluma voters will see on the November ballot. The county is also asking voters to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase for mental health and homeless services, and the Sonoma County Transportation Authority is trying to extend its quarter-cent sales tax for infrastructure projects. A statewide ballot initiative would sell $5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research.

Brian Sobel, a former Petaluma City Councilman and political consultant, said the list of revenue measures could give voters, who are already struggling in the pandemic, a sense of tax fatigue.

“Measure U, along with a lot of other taxes on the ballot, are in danger of not passing,” Sobel said. “There are too many during a time of a pandemic. It’s a tough time to ask voters for money.”

McDonnell pointed to polling done in February, before the pandemic, and again in July amid the outbreak that shows the sales tax measure with 67% support, well above the 50% plus one threshold. He said the last time the city tried to pass a sales tax increase, in 2014, the council was divided on the issue. This time all seven council members are behind Measure U, he said.

He acknowledged that the city faces a growing pension crisis — the city’s CalPERS expense is $9 million this year, and is expected to increase by $1.5 million each year until 2032. But, he said, the city has taken measures to reduce annual pension costs by $1 million per year.

“The city has taken every measure short of declaring bankruptcy to reduce pension liability,” he said.

The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce is expected to vote next week on a position on Measure U. CEO Onita Pellegrini said the business community, despite feeling pinched during the shutdown, understands the city’s budget predicament. She said the tax increase would put Petaluma inline with other Sonoma County cities.

“It’s not the best of times, but it needs to be done. We will get back to some kind of normal, and the city will still need this,” she said. “We should have passed this six years ago.”

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)