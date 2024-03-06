Measures B and E, Petaluma’s twin parcel taxes on the March 5 ballot intended to help fund local public schools, came with a high barrier for passage as both required two-thirds of the vote.

As of midday Wednesday, when the Argus-Courier went to press, both measures looked like they may not meet that threshold.

Measure B, an $89 parcel tax for the Petaluma Joint Union High School District, had just over 60% voter approval. Measure E, an $89 parcel tax for the Petaluma City Elementary School District, was closer to the mark Wednesday at nearly 65% voter approval.

“We are very appreciative of the community's support for our local schools. While the majority of Petaluman voters have voiced support for measures B and E, we knew that getting to the 66.7% threshold would be a challenge,” said Matthew Harris, superintendent of Petaluma City Schools, which encompasses both the high school and elementary school districts and their approximately 7,300 students.

Although both measures on Wednesday were “just shy of the passage threshold, there are many votes left to count,” Harris said. “As of the morning after the election, we estimate that only a little more than half the votes have been counted and we need to let the vote counting process play out.”

The high school district, which is larger, had a total of 12,115 votes counted as of midday Wednesday out of 49,273 eligible voters. The elementary school district had a total of 5,383 votes counted out of 21,224 eligible voters.

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto said Wednesday it was not yet known what percentage of those eligible voters had cast votes by Tuesday. “Today we’re working on organizing and getting an idea of how many that actually was,” she said.

Proto noted that mail-in ballots can be received up to a week after Election Day, “as long as they’e postmarked on or before Election Day.”

“We should have a better idea of unprocessed ballots by (Thursday),” she added.

In early February, Harris told the Argus-Courier that funding from Measure B and Measure E was intended to hire more “trusted adults” on local campuses and to “pay our school staff a living wage in Petaluma.” He also said that without that funding, cuts could be in local schools’ future.

“The positions that we are talking about, the new positions, maintaining positions, we won’t have the financial resources to do it,” he said. Instead of adding teachers, “We move into cuts, we move into reorganizing.”

This week, he remained hopeful it wouldn’t come to that and that the measures would still pass.

“As we teach our students, every vote counts, and thousands of ballots postmarked or delivered (Tuesday) won't be counted for several days. We are hopeful for a small surge in "Yes on B & E" votes to push us over the finish line in order to get our local schools the funding needed to strengthen how we are able to support our students.”

Should it pass, Measure B would generate an estimated $2.2 million for high schools and Measure E an estimated $1.4 million for elementary schools. Both measures would expire after eight years.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.