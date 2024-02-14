Measures B and E key to hiring and retaining teachers, say Petaluma educators

Measures B and E – twin parcel tax measures appearing on Petalumans’ March ballots – could be described as Petaluma City Schools’ first post-pandemic tax initiatives.

The pandemic was destructive to schools everywhere, leading to burnout and diminished staffing levels for teachers as well as lost learning and mental health challenges for students. Even after in-person classes resumed, it took additional resources – often made possible by state and federal COVID funds – to help administrators and teachers deal with the range of issues the pandemic caused.

Today, local schools are in what Superintendent Matthew Harris called “post-COVID upheaval,” as they try to bring staffing levels back up to pre-pandemic levels and students back up to speed.

“Over the last three years, Petaluma City Schools has lost close to 40% of local teachers,” read the descriptions for Measure B and Measure E in the current Sonoma County Voter Information Guide, “with many leaving to work in other nearby school districts that offer higher compensation.”

Harris, school board trustee Caitlin Quinn and other local educators want to reverse that trend by hiring more and better teachers, retaining the current ones with pay raises, adding educational programs, and bringing on more “trusted adults” as certified staff to help out in the schools. But they say that with COVID funds set to expire at the end of this school year, and a lack of funding to attract and retain high-quality teachers and staff in Petaluma, the district will go the wrong direction without an influx of cash.

“The positions that we are talking about, the new positions, maintaining positions, we won’t have the financial resources to do it,” Harris told the Argus-Courier recently. Instead of adding teachers, he said, “We move into cuts, we move into reorganizing.”

Key to obtaining those resources are measures B and E, which would each add an $89 yearly parcel tax for the high schools and elementary schools, respectively. Should both measures pass, property owners within the districts’ boundaries would pay an additional $178 a year, with that money going to such things as teacher salaries, science programs and writing programs – but not to administrator salaries, Harris said.

An independent oversight committee would be established to make sure funds generated by the measures – $2.2 million annually for B and $1.4 million annually for E – go where they’re intended. Both measures would expire after eight years.

Simply put, “We need to pay our school staff a living wage in Petaluma,” Harris said.

Petaluma City Schools is actually composed of two overlapping districts, the Petaluma Joint Union High School District and the Petaluma City Elementary School District. Because the districts are separate, they each require their own tax measure; only property owners located in either or both districts will vote on either or both measures.

Because the measures call for parcel taxes – the only sort of tax initiative available to school districts for this purpose – they each require two-thirds of the vote to pass.

“Two-thirds is a high, high bar, we know that,” Harris said. “Which is why we say, vote yes, and ask for an injunction.”

Harris was referring to the option available to seniors over 65, as well as people on full state disability, to not have to pay the parcel taxes even if they vote for them. To opt out, qualifying property owners need only go to the district office at 200 Douglas St. and fill out a half-page form, Harris said.

Support for measures B and E is broad, according to Harris and Quinn. Petaluma City Schools’ five-member Board of Education, of which Quinn is president, voted unanimously to put the measures on the ballot last fall, and since then the Petaluma Federation of Teachers, California School Employees Association, every Petaluma City Council member, Sonoma County supervisors, county schools Superintendent Amie Carter, state Assemblymember Damon Connolly, Rep. Jared Huffman and others have all endorsed it.

No argument was submitted against either measure in the Voter Information Guide, and no advocacy group or organization has publicly opposed it so far.

Last Friday morning, local teachers, staff and administrators joined parents and some students on the sidewalks in front of several Petaluma campuses to wave signs, cheer and generally show their support for B and E.

“This just shows the unity that’s behind this,” Harris said.

Although the two-thirds barrier is a high one, “I have a lot of faith” the measures will pass, Quinn said.

“It’s what makes Petaluma such a great community.”

The upcoming Presidential Primary Election is Tuesday, March 5. California ballots have already been mailed out, and voters can mail them in at any time or drop them off in person on March 5. For voter information go to sonomacounty.ca.gov. For more on the measures go to yes4petalumaschools.org.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.