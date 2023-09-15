Petaluma barber Danny Pacheco brings Chicano culture to longtime barbershop

Editor’s Note: Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to acknowledge the contributions of Americans with roots in Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Spain. The mid-month start date coincides with the independence date of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua from Spanish colonial rule. Mexico’s independence day is celebrated Sept. 16. This week, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we profile a local Latino business owner.

A blue, white and red barber pole is still attached to the building that was once home to longtime Petaluma barber Al Kelp’s shop, at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and Corona Road.

The sign, however, has changed since Kelp’s day. It now reads “Authentic’s” in a blocky, stylized script. The building is no longer wildflower yellow, but gray with white trim.

The new shop, with its new sign and new coat of paint, is run by a longtime Petaluma local, Danny Pacheco.

Born to immigrant parents from Oaxaca, Mexico, Pacheco is inspired by tattoo shops and Chicano culture – a culture that grew from Mexican-Americans’ hyphenated experience and blossomed in popularity in the 1960s social movements after decades of discrimination. The interior of his barbershop at 3470 Petaluma Blvd. N. reflects that.

“A lot of clients to this day still come in and look at the place and they’re like, ‘This place looks so much different. I’ve been here since I was a kid and it’s cool to see that it’s still a barbershop.’ I think it’s cool,” he said.

At Authentic’s, the buzz of clippers mixes with the sound of Sade, Fleetwood Mac and old-school funk. Mexican music and hip-hop are also in rotation.

Clientele from Sonoma and Marin counties patronize this shop, which opened in January 2020 on Edith Street and moved to its current location in February of this year, after Kelp’s retirement, Pacheco said.

As generations of barbers know, a barbershop can easily become a de facto community center. In this case, Pacheco is at the helm of creating a place that is as “authentic” to himself and his Chicano culture as it is to honoring the clientele.

“It's cool because you see people from all different types of lives coming in, like young people, older people, and somehow they can find a common ground where they can connect,” he said.

Then, without skipping a beat, he underscores his main purpose: “And making people look good out here. Building people up and giving them confidence by giving them a good haircut, you know what I mean? Everybody can use a little dose of that.”

Elements of his hometown, heritage and artistic inspiration pop out in the shop.

There’s a black-and-white portrait of baby Jesus and La Virgen de Guadalupe – Our Lady of Guadalupe – whose images are found throughout Mexico and Latin America. But in this rendition, La Virgen, as she’s often referred to, and baby Jesus wear black and gray flannels, a style associated with Chicano street culture that has gained worldwide popularity.

“I was always drawn to that kind of art,” he said, referring to the Chicano imagery, hand-painted signage and artistic elements inspired by old-school tattooing.

Pacheco is especially fond of the refurbished 1950s-era barber chairs in his shop, which he found from a Southern California-based vendor.

They add to the “classic” feel he’s going for that goes hand in hand with Chicano culture. Think tricked-out lowriders and greasy, slicked-back hair.

There’s also a multicolored serape – a type of linen worn as a shawl or cloak across Latin America – slung across a vanity in the center of the shop.

An avid skateboarder in high school, Pacheco keeps a skateboard deck he got custom designed in Mexico hanging near his station. It’s airbrushed with a quintessential Chicano portrait of a woman wearing clown makeup along with iconic Petaluma elements: the Hunt & Behrens granary, the clocktower at the corner of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard, and the round Petaluma sign visitors see when driving north on Highway 101.

The nod to Petaluma is significant among this team of barbers. Though all five come from immigrant Latino families, all grew up in Petaluma, Pacheco said.

Pacheco and his barbers are part of a significant sub-group in Petaluma, with Latinos making up 21.5% of the population, according to 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data. Sonoma County overall is 28.9% Latino, according to the Census Bureau.

Owning a shop “feels good because of where I came from and where my family came from, being first generation here – coming here with nothing, and building something from nothing,” Pacheco said. “And being able to build something from the tools that my parents gave, which wasn't a lot coming into a country where they had no idea how anything works.”

From this, he hopes he can pass the tools his parents gave him to the next generation: his son, Aliano.

Pacheco and the team happily cater to people from all walks of life, from little ones getting their first cut to older gentlemen who’ve been getting their haircut at that location longer than Pacheco’s been alive. He estimates about 80% of the clientele is Latino.

“A bunch of Latinos are out there trying to make a name for ourselves and cater to the community of Petaluma,” he said.

Long before he owned a shop, he paid a visit to Chicano Park in San Diego, considered San Diego’s oldest Mexican-American neighborhood. He was inspired by what he saw.

“The Chicano culture is very present. Every business I stepped into, I could feel it,” he said.

But he added, “I don’t feel like we have that here. There’s lots of Chicanos out here in Sonoma County. We don’t have that in Petaluma. We don’t have that Chicano culture in Petaluma,“ he said.

Authentic’s Barbershop is clearly an exception.

“I feel like I belong here. … This is me,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.