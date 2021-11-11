Meet Steve Kemmerle: Former Veteran of the Year, Good Egg and this year’s Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal

For more than a decade, Steve Kemmerle was a mainstay each Nov. 11 at Petaluma’s Walnut Park, directing traffic for the annual Veterans Day Parade, an hour-plus affair that attracts visitors from throughout the North Coast.

On Thursday, as a first-time Grand Marshal, Kemmerle, a 76-year-old Army veteran, will ride in the parade for just the third time. He’s not sure the type of car, just that it’s No. 8.

“No. Just ‘We got you a car, you’re in 8,’” Kemmerle said, offering that he’ll probably wear one of his dozen or so military hats along with a patriotic shirt of some sort.

Kemmerle once rode in the parade after being named Sonoma County’s 2014 Veteran of the Year, an honor bestowed upon Petaluma’s Rose Nowak this year. He also took a brief ride on Petaluma’s vintage fire truck one year because the truck was late.

He won’t quite characterize this year’s ride as a relief from stress. He didn’t think organizing a parade that regularly drew more than 200 entries, including a full-blown Huey helicopter flyover, too stressful.

For one, Kemmerle says, “There’s a chart for everything.”

Second, the former military police officer who was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War, has a clear-cut sense of duty around the event, which he sees as an important annual reminder of the sacrifices of military veterans.

“Unless we have a reminder, we’re going to forget about the sacrifice all these guys are making, have made and are still making,” Kemmerle said.

This year’s parade, the largest Veterans Day parade north of the Golden Gate Bridge, kicks off at 1 p.m. from Walnut Park, but music starts at the park at noon. Afterward, residents and visitors alike are invited to reconvene at Walnut Park for prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and guest speakers.

There’s a chart for that.

After 16 years running the show, Kemmerle is a wealth of stories. The time he was named veteran of the year, and was placed in a car with two other Steves, including then-Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas. A chorus of “Steve!” rang out from spectators, and so they all looked and waved.

But Kemmerle’s fondest memory is one that endures – helping bring the iconic Huey helicopter to Petaluma’s annual parade. The helicopter, which burns through 100 gallons of fuel per hour, eats up about $4,000 of the parade’s annual budget. But Kemmerle said it’s hard to part with it because of the impact it has on local veterans of the Vietnam War, which claimed the lives of more than 50,000 Americans.

“The Huey’s a sound, once you heard it, you know it,” Kemmerle said. “(The veterans) had flashbacks. But they said, ‘Whatever you do, make sure it comes every year.’ And we’ve done it. Because the Huey was the angel that saved thousands and thousands of lives.”

Kemmerle has seen the parade grow, he’s helped it weather cutbacks, including during the recession, when the city, strapped for cash, forced a number of annual events to foot the bill for public works and police costs.

For Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, who represents south Sonoma County and served previously as a Petaluma City Council member, Kemmerle embodies Sonoma County and Petaluma’s attitude toward military veterans.

“Sonoma County in general and Petaluma in particular always steps up to honor our veterans,” Rabbitt said. “For nearly two decades, Steve Kemmerle has tirelessly organized the annual Veterans’ Day Parade in Petaluma … giving some 45,000 spectators the opportunity to thank our local veterans in person. Parade entries have grown nearly four times under his leadership and we all owe him a debt of gratitude for the hours volunteered in this endeavor.”

This year’s parade has been organized by Joe Noriel, who has spent considerable time with Kemmerle going over the ins and outs – and charts. For Noriel, it’s important to keep the momentum Kemmerle established going.

“Aside from putting on the parade, which is, first and foremost, a monumental effort, he’s a great community supporter,” Noriel said, citing Kemmerle’s previous accolades, including his 2015 Good Egg award. “(The Grand Marshal designation is) another accolade he deserves.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.