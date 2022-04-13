Meet the winners of the Sonoma County Youth Service Awards 2022

Twelve high school seniors from several Sonoma County schools were honored Tuesday for their leadership and civic contributions in the 33rd annual Community Youth Service Awards.

The event, sponsored by The Press Democrat, recognizes students who go beyond the volunteer commitments sometimes required of high school seniors to create, organize, run and inspire programs that support a community good.

Projects and programs created by this year’s winners include building a streaming service, creating a tutoring program, promoting diversity and writing a book about local ecosystems.

Agriculture: Allison Grande, Healdsburg High School

This nominee has dedicated her time to youth mentorship and leadership through 4-H for over 10 years.

Outside of 4-H, she serves on the Junior Fair Board for the Healsburg Future Farmers Country Fair, and given over 100 hours at the Redwood Empire Foodbank.

Arts and Music: Fernanda Alvarez Cisneros, Sonoma Valley High School

This individual is an outgoing, optimistic person with tons of energy, charisma, personality and an impressive range of community service.

Since an early age, she has shown a talent for singing and now sings the national anthem at events, including the opening of NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway. She also serves as a volunteer and singer for the Sonoma Jazz Society, and teaches a ceramics class at the Sonoma Community Center.

Athletics/Fitness: Jayhyun Suh, Sonoma Academy

After losing his home in the Tubbs Fire, this nominee founded a company called Saver Sports that is dedicated to gathering and distributing sports equipment to other youth in need.

Saver Sports now includes multiple chapters locally and throughout the state, which donate items like soccer cleats and balls to communities across the U.S., Mexico and beyond.

Community Care: Citlaly Garcia Alonso, Healdsburg High School

This nominee has been creating safe spaces for the youth of Healdsburg for many years. She started going to the Boys & Girls club as a kindergartner and eventually grew into leadership positions.

Moreover, she places large importance on imagination, play and her deep passion for helping create a diversity of experiences for youth and staff alike.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Miles Rivers, Casa Grande High School

This nominee’s approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion includes volunteering for the Young Religious Universalists of the Pacific and coordinating the organization's overnight weekend-long events all over Northern California to diversify the experiences of youth across the state.

More locally, he is a member of his school’s Black Student Union as the Board Facilitator, as well as a member of the Student Advisory Council.

Education/Tutoring: Madelyn Boyd, Montgomery High School

This nominee is all about helping others to learn, whether it is assisting fellow students with their studies or helping people in their school or the broader community get to know and understand one another better.

She is the co-founder and president of the Montgomery High Peer Tutoring Club, and she built a website for the club that allows students to connect with tutors.

Government/Political Action: Fatima Rojas Nuñez, Sonoma Academy

This nominee works with Schools for Climate Action and the National Children's campaign to advocate for climate neutrality, climate justice and climate education.

Currently, she is working on her own personal campaign that focuses on the importance of acknowledging intersectionality of race, class and gender when discussing climate change.

Health and Wellness: Wendy Angeles, West County High School

As a volunteer and peer educator at the West County Teen Clinic, this nominee was inspired by the personal experiences of those around them to educate their peers regarding sex education.

Once the pandemic hit, she added to her list of service by volunteering at vaccination clinics. There, she helped answer questions and provided administrative assistance to keep the clinic running smoothly.

Journalism/Media: Christian Ramos, Piner High School

This nominee's impressive list of community service includes going to work at 6:30 a.m. every Sunday morning to live stream both English and Spanish messages at his church. To do so, he built the streaming service from the ground up with virtually no budget.

He is also a part of the Broadcasting Club at his high school. Additionally, he helps distribute food to those in need at the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Latinx Services: Jimena Echeverria Cab, Sonoma Valley High School

This nominee has become a compassionate advocate for others in the Latinx community.

She has done that through work as a youth promoter for the Latino Service Providers, census outreach work at the La Luz Center and participation with Dragones Latinx on campus.

Additionally, she has served as a former member of Rep. Mike Thompson's Congressional Student Leadership Council.

Social Services: Ryan Giacomini, Petaluma High School

For over four years, Ryan gave more than 800 hours to Una Vida, a Petaluma based nonprofit that provides food and supplies to people in need.

He also worked with the Tru Miracle League for one and a half seasons, spent 100 hours at a fire evacuation center, volunteered at youth basketball camps and coaches at the Boys and Girls Club.

STEM/Environmental Science: Emily Richter, Maria Carrillo High School

Emily Ricther has known since age 9 that she wanted to change the world.

During her time at a program run by the Pepperwood Preserve, she created and published her own book on Sonoma County ecosystems. Now, she uses the proceeds from her book to donate extra copies around Santa Rosa, including a seventh-grade classroom.