Meeting Thursday looks at Helen Putnam Regional Park extension

The principals behind the plan to extend Helen Putnam Regional Park will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 4, to share new details of the project before it goes to the Planning Commission next week.

In the proposed plan, the park would extend down to D Street and include the construction of 28 mid-sized homes on the old Scott Ranch property. This is a revised application for the property that limits housing to 16% of the property. The remaining 84% of the property would be permanently preserved, including 44 acres for use as a public park.

The park development plan includes restoring the historic red dairy barns, creating

ADA accessible trails and building two new parking lots, an amphitheater, a picnic area and a playground. The housing development project consists of 28 new mid-sized homes, improved streets and sidewalks, a new roundabout at the Windsor Drive and D Street intersection, water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades, and fire-resistant construction and landscaping.

The meeting will review the project before its Environmental Impact Report is considered by the Planning Commission on Feb. 9 and City Council on March 1.

The meeting takes place Thursday, Feb. 4, from 5:30-7 p.m. It will take place on Zoom (zoom.us/join with meeting ID: 882 4674 9766), or residents can dial in to 669-900-6833.

See more details at ExtendPutnamPark.org.