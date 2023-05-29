Memorial Day Ceremony in Petaluma focuses on fallen, struggling veterans

At Cypress Hill Memorial Park, hundreds of small American flags, each planted above the grave of a local resident who had served in the armed forces, show the depth of the veteran community in a town of less than 60,000.

For the veterans, their family and friends that gathered in the hillside cemetery on a chilly Memorial Day, the flags represented each person’s sense of duty and, in many cases, their sacrifice.

“Every one of those American flags represents a son or daughter from Petaluma, from our community that went and fought for our freedoms,” said Andrew LeMarQuand, a former U.S. Army Ranger and Petaluma’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1929 commander.

The annual ceremony drew a crowd of more than 50 people, who listened in respectful silence as leaders of area veteran groups and two local politicians, Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt and Petaluma Vice Mayor Janice Cader Thompson, spoke.

“So many of us do not comprehend the pride and the anguish and struggle that Gold Star families face as they honor and remember their loved ones’ legacy,” Rabbitt said. “Many of us sleep soundly with lives of peace and freedom, not having to worry because those who wear the uniform are out there.”

LeMarQuand and other veterans extolled those soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and are honored each year on Memorial Day. They also reminded the crowd and each other that honoring veterans meant not just saluting those who fall to bullets in foreign lands: It means caring for those who come home, many with invisible psychological wounds.

After a military tour, the axiom to never leave a fellow soldier behind takes on deeper meaning than bringing the dead or wounded back from firefights, LeMarQuand said.

“Never leave a fallen comrade, when we come back home to the United States means to me, and it means to a lot of the veteran community, never let somebody fall into the hands of despair to drug addiction or to PTSD,” he said. “I've lost 29 what I would consider really close brothers and sisters since 2002 when I joined the Army. A lot of those were to direct fire from the enemy and then several of those were from returning home and not having support systems in place and to people committing suicide.”

LeMarQuand, a veteran of combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and his generation of soldiers are squaring with the challenges that have plagued returning American troops for decades.

Danny Christian, a Vietnam War veteran and president of the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, reminded the crowd of the cold reception many soldiers received on their return home from that eight-year war. More than 58,000 U.S. soldiers died fighting in Vietnam as well as Cambodia and Laos.

“We fought for so many causes. We fought for our benefits, our rights for medical care that we deserved. We fought for a monument in Washington,” he said. “And we've had to fight to show that post-traumatic stress disorder was real and it affected our lives.”

Year after year, the same families have returned to the hillside on the last Monday in May to honor the fallen and because they are part of Petaluma’s tight-knit veteran community.

This year, several speakers toasted John Cheney, one of the founding members of the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter, who died May 12. He was critical in keeping up the Memorial Day ceremony as well, his children said.

They recalled coming early as young children to help him set up flagpoles. “I feel more connected to it than ever,” daughter Dina Cheney told The Press Democrat following the first ceremony after her father’s death.

The elder Cheney, who died at 76, served as a heavy machine operator for the U.S. Army and took part in the battle for Hue in 1968, considered one of the fiercest battles of the war.

Thompson, the vice mayor, recalled Cheney’s constant presence at the ceremony.

“I know where John would be sitting were he still living, he’d be right up on that wall,” she said in her speech, gesturing to a wall set back from the flags and the speakers.

Dina Cheney said her father spoke at the ceremony when asked, but preferred to listen in the back. It was consistent with the veteran’s character. “He’d do the thing asked of him, but he didn’t really like to talk about it,” she said.

