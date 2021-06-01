Memorial Day temperatures hit 102 in Cloverdale, set record in Ukiah

Temperatures hit 102 degrees in Cloverdale and broke 100 degrees across much of northern Sonoma County during a scorching Memorial Day.

The hot day did not break records in Cloverdale, however, where 2001 saw a 107 degree Memorial Day.

Across the border in Mendocino County, temperatures hit 106 degrees in Ukiah, a record-breaking day that surpassed a 104 degree Memorial Day in 1910.

The heat came as throngs of visitors crowded Sonoma County’s beaches, rivers, reservoirs and lakes to seek respite from the heat. Onshore breezes helped cool holiday-goers along the coast, and should continue to cool things off going into Tuesday, National Weather Service Meteorologis Rick Canepa said Monday evening.

Despite the heat, the crowds and holiday revelry, western Sonoma County emergency management services did not field the high volume of calls seen along the Russian River over Memorial Day weekends past, Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said just after 8 p.m.

