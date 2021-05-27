Memorial Day travel surge expected in California, across US

Memorial Day traffic in California and across the country is expected to rebound this weekend after dipping last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Automobile Association forecasts 4.5 million Californians will hit the road and travel at least 50 miles this year. State data wasn’t available for 2020.

Nationwide, about 37.1 million people are traveling, an increase from 23 million travelers in 2020, which was the lowest number of Memorial Day travelers on record since AAA began tracking travel data in 2000.

Last year’s dip was attributed to people staying home follow California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders to stay indoors as a measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus. But even though vaccinations are more available, travelers are still encouraged to use caution to prevent outbreaks.

“If you choose to travel this Memorial Day, know what to expect at your destination and take measures to protect yourself and others as the pandemic continues,” AAA spokesman Sergio Avila said in a statement.

Anyone who goes for a drive shouldn’t plan on saving much money.

Driving costs also spiked since last year with Santa Rosa gas stations charging an average of $4.36 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel — a significant increase from $2.97 per gallon 12 months ago.

As of Thursday, San Francisco’s average gas price was $4.30 per gallon, according to AAA. San Rafael drivers paid an average of $4.35 per gallon and Oakland gas stations charged an average of $4.25. Each average was up more than a dollar compared to the same time last year.

Gas prices in Santa Rosa ranged from $3.99 to $4.59, according to GasBuddy.com.

Airline travel also is expected to be up this year and through the summer.

On May 21, 31,000 people flew into and out of San Francisco International Airport and that was the largest number during the pandemic, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

That number is expected to surpass 38,000 passengers per day this summer, although numbers are still down from pre-pandemic levels.

“SFO is nonetheless experiencing the longest sustained period of passenger growth since the pandemic began,” Yakel said.

