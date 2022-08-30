Meteorologists warn of excessive heat in North Bay this Labor Day weekend

California will face a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures spreading to the North Bay by Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat watch has been issued by the weather service, covering the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, from Saturday morning through Monday evening due to extreme heat and the risk of heat-related illnesses.

On Thursday and Friday, temperatures in the North Bay valleys, areas such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma, will gradually warm up into the low 90s. Cloverdale could see temperatures in the upper 90s, said weather service meteorologist Jeff Lorber.

Santa Rosa will see triple-digit temperatures Labor Day weekend, which would typically be 85 degrees, according to a 30-year average, he said.

As the weekend winds down, here's a heads up that #Heat will put folks at risk Thursday into the weekend. Follow the forecast and get prepared! #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/LfornrBIa8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 29, 2022

The dangerously hot conditions are caused by a strengthening ridge of high pressure over the desert southwestern U.S. expanding west over California in the next few days, Lorber said.

Enhanced risk of fire ignition and fire spread is a concern, Lorber said, as fuels are already dry from drought and hot summer weather.

Weather watchers are advising on social media that people should have a wildfire evacuation plan in place just in case.

However, it is unlikely the weather service will issue a Red Flag Warning as winds are not predicted to be strong, Lorber said.

A wider excessive heat watch will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening for a large swath of Southern California, including much of the normally temperate coastline, forecasters said.

“This heat may be record breaking and will likely produce a very high heat illness risk,” the Los Angeles-area weather office wrote.

To Sonoma County’s east, temperatures in the Sacramento Valley could range as high as 112 on Sunday and Monday.

“We’re advising caution especially since it’s a holiday weekend and people will be going out and enjoying the outdoors and visiting the parks,” Lorber said.

He also advised people stay well-hydrated, avoid outdoor exposure during the hottest parts of day, stay in shaded areas or places with air conditioning and check on vulnerable family members or friends who don’t have air conditioning.

The Associated Press contributed to parts of this article.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.