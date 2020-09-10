Miller running for Petaluma City Council reelection

Once Kathy Miller had what she calls her “first taste” of local government work during her four year stint on the Petaluma Planning Commission, she realized she was hooked.

So when her kids grew older and more independent, she decided the timing was finally right to run for a seat on city council, winning her first term in 2012, her second in 2016, and now joining two other incumbents hoping to defend their seats this November.

“I initially ran for city council because I think local government is incredibly important. It is responsible for the quality of people’s lives,” she said. “I love Petaluma, and I wanted to – and I still want to – contribute to something that has so much impact on people’s day-to-day lives.”

Miller and incumbents Mike Healy and Gabe Kearney are seeking reelection against challengers Brian Barnacle, Lizzie Wallack, Dennis Pocekay, Robert Conklin and Susan Kirks in the November election.

Miller, a 56-year-old lawyer and Petaluma resident of more than 20 years, styles herself as a moderate voice on council, pointing to parks, transportation and bicycle and pedestrian safety as her leading priorities throughout her more than seven years on the dais. She is the only current council member who lives on the east side of Petaluma.

She has been a board member on the Sonoma County Transportation Authority since 2015, the agency responsible for managing much of the funding for Sonoma County’s road, transit, bike and pedestrian projects, and is also a member of the Regional Climate Protection Authority.

It’s no surprise, then, that she supports the Measure M extension placed on the ballot by SCTA. Measure DD, if passed in November, will renew the countywide quarter-cent sales tax for another 20 years.

If reelected, she says she wants to continue to support funding for local road repairs, maintaining and building parks and trails and focusing more on sustainability initiatives.

Additionally, she joins her city council colleagues in their unanimous support to place the city-wide 1-cent general sales tax Measure U on the ballot.

“After a year of looking at our fiscal and organizational security, if this tax doesn’t pass, people are going to see a cut in services the city provides,” she said. “If we don’t have revenue, that means cuts, and I would not be supporting this if I didn’t think it was absolutely necessary to improve the quality of life for people in Petaluma.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Miller made the move to San Francisco shortly after completing her bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas at Austin, and went on to earn her law degree from the University of San Francisco.

She has been an attorney for nearly 30 years, and is a partner in a Petaluma-based firm that specializes in commercial litigation. She says her professional experience uniquely prepares her for council work.

“I’m trained to absorb large quantities of information, to problem-solve and to listen to a lot of opposing viewpoints,” she said. “I think what makes me a good council member is that I can disagree with people without being disagreeable, and I think that’s a really important skill for an elected official.”

But even more than her years working as an attorney, Miller says it’s her years of experience serving directly on the Petaluma city council that she believes prepares her most for a third term.

“We’re living in incredibly difficult times right now, and experience is important,” she said. “You need to know what city government can and can’t do and how to pivot to get things done. I’ve been doing this for nearly eight years now, and I won’t have a learning curve if I get re-elected, and honestly, there is a really big learning curve.”

