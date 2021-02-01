Miscommunication plagues Sonoma County vaccination campaign

Sonoma County officials on Sunday blamed miscommunication with a contractor for an error on a website that allowed 9,000 ineligible people to schedule a coronavirus vaccination last week, the latest in a string of lapses that have left residents confused and angry.

The mistake, which triggered a massive effort to cancel thousands of appointments reserved for people 75 and older, has resulted in the delay of other immunization initiatives in Sonoma County as the mess is sorted out.

The county announced Sunday that local residents over the age of 65 should be able to sign up for a vaccination in two to three weeks, offering some consolation to elders who have been anxiously awaiting their shot ever since Gov. Gavin Newsom granted them eligibility Jan. 13.

Faced with a shortage of doses, the county has prioritized people over the age of 75 as the first members of the general public to receive the vaccine. The variance between county and state standards for eligibility has resulted in widespread confusion and is at the center of the mistake last week that allowed thousands of Sonoma County residents to sign up for vaccinations prematurely.

The problem emerged last week when the county began accepting invitation-only appointments for a new clinic in Rohnert Park using a scheduling website created by OptumServe, the medical services company managing the clinic.

Individuals over the age of 75 invited to schedule a vaccination were given a link to the OptumServe website. The site, however, initially stated that vaccinations were available for people over the age of 65 in Sonoma County. A free-for-all ensued when one or more recipients of the private link shared it on social media Wednesday evening, sparking a rush that quickly snapped up every appointment into early March.

County communications manager Paul Gullixson said OptumServe published the website using the state eligibility standards as a default and failed to incorporate feedback from the county. Two of the four counties using the website — Sonoma and Contra Costa — currently limit appointments to people over the age of 75. The other two counties — San Bernardino and Riverside — have adopted Newsom’s standard and allow vaccinations for anyone over 65.

Ken Tasseff, Sonoma County’s vaccine mission manager, instructed OptumServe to add the county’s eligibility standards to the website during a conference call involving officials from all four counties Tuesday before the Rohnert Park clinic opened the next day, Gullixson said.

“All four counties were on the phone, and we agreed that So. Cal would have the 65+ standard and Bay Area with the 75+ standard. We talked it through on the phone, and they showed us a mock up on screen because they had not yet finished the live site,” Tasseff said in a statement provided by Gullixson.

“Unfortunately, the wording and screening were not in place before the website was leaked and people started using it,” Gullixson said in an email Sunday.

Gullixson said he did not know when the sign-up link was first shared with members of the public. The county discovered Thursday morning that OptumServe had not changed the eligibility standards on its website and was accepting appointments for anyone over 65. The website was updated by noon Thursday, but 9,000 people who do not qualify for vaccinations in Sonoma County had already signed up for appointments, Gullixson said.

Now OptumServe, at the county’s behest, is canceling appointments for everyone below the age of 75. Anyone who received a shot in Rohnert Park will be eligible for their second dose within 21 days, regardless of their age, Gullixson said.

Because the county supplies the doses administered by OptumServe at the Rohnert Park clinic, it can decide who gets the vaccine. People over the age of 75 represent roughly 7.5% of the county’s population but account for 65% of the COVID-19 deaths, making them a top priority for the county.

“The velocity with which appointments were being scheduled made us realize that if we didn't do something right away, then those 75 and older would not have a chance for the vaccine until March or April or later, which is not equitable,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, county vaccine chief. “We are simply doing our best to protect our most vulnerable.”

‘Tell the truth’

David Carlson is one of the people impacted by the mishap. A 76-year-old Rohnert Park resident with diabetes, Carlson is eager to get his first dose of vaccine. He attempted to sign up for the clinic at the Rohnert Park Community Center as soon as he heard about it, but by that time, the site had been flooded and no appointments were available. Shende said 85% of those signing up were younger than 75.