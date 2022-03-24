Missing Cotati teen added to national database of lost children

A Cotati girl has been added to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s database after disappearing two weeks ago.

Eloise Urbanski, 17, was last seen on March 9 at Technology High School, 550 Bonnie Ave., according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The agency reported Eloise missing but her disappearance is being investigated by the Cotati Police Department.

“We are actively investigating this as an at-risk missing juvenile case,” Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, Rohnert Park police reported Eloise did not have a car and her friends believed she may have taken a train to San Francisco.

Parish added she had run away previously and been found in San Francisco.

Eloise was last seen wearing a black and green hoodie with black sweatpants.

She’s about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with long wavy brown hair and blue eyes. She has piercings in her nose and lip.

Parish said anyone with information should dial (707) 792-4611.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi