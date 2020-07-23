Missing Petaluma man, 76, located

An at-risk elderly man who was reported missing from his Petaluma home on Monday has been located, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert Tuesday afternoon.

Officers asked for help finding Tung Le, 76, on Monday after he was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday.

His family told police that he normally leaves his Fieldstone Lane residence in the morning, takes a bus ride to various parts of Petaluma and returns home in the evening. He did not have a cellphone with him at the time of his disappearance and had moved to the area only seven months prior from the Los Angeles area, police said.

Petaluma police searched for Le on Monday but had no information to go on, Suhrke said. The agency announced that he had been located in a Nixle alert Tuesday afternoon.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to show Le was located.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.