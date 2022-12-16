Virginia Fuquay, a 68-year-old Petaluma woman with dementia who had been missing since Tuesday, was found Thursday night wondering the aisles of a San Francisco Target store.

Around 6:50 p.m., the San Francisco Police Department received a call from a security employee at the Target on Mission Street in San Francisco after Fuquay had been seen wandering the aisles of the store for over two hours, according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.

After a medical evaluation in San Francisco, she will be brought back to Petaluma.

“We wish to thank everyone that has assisted us in locating Virginia and for safe return to Petaluma,” the department said.

