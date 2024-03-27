With an overwhelming majority of ballots now counted, results are nearly final for a pair of local parcel tax measures for Petaluma schools, with one very likely to pass and the other all but certain to fail.

As of this week – with Measure B holding at about 63.5% approval and Measure E at about 68.5% approval – only a few hundred votes remained to be tallied countywide, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto.

“Currently, our estimate of unprocessed ballots is about 800,” Proto said Monday. “We plan on certifying on Friday.”

Even without official certification, the small number of uncounted ballots remaining indicated that it was statistically impossible for Measure B to pass – and for Measure E to fail.

Measure B, an $89 parcel tax for the Petaluma Joint Union High School District, was holding at about 63.5% voter approval. Measure E, an $89 parcel tax for the Petaluma City Elementary School District, was at about 68.5% voter approval.

Both faced a high bar to passage, with two-thirds voter approval required.

Matthew Harris, superintendent of Petaluma City Schools, stated in a district-wide newsletter on Friday, “As we reach the final stretch, it is looking more and more certain that Measure E, our elementary parcel tax, will pass with over 66.7% approval. These funds will be instrumental in helping us accomplish our vision of supporting the whole child.”

He added, “Unfortunately Measure B, our secondary parcel tax, looks like it will come very close, but will be a few votes shy of reaching that 66.7% approval. While disheartening, I know our community will rally together to find alternative ways to ensure Petaluma students have the best opportunities available.”

Petaluma City Schools encompasses both the high school and elementary school districts and their approximately 7,300 students. The overlapping high school and elementary school districts contain 49,273 eligible voters and 21,224 eligible voters, respectively, according to Proto.

Prior to the March 5 election, Harris told the Argus-Courier that the twin measures were needed to address “post-COVID upheaval,” as local schools deal with decimated staffing levels and other challenges.

Harris, school board members, administrators and teachers alike hoped the measures would help Petaluma schools institute pay raises, add educational programs, and bring on more “trusted adults” as certificated staff to help out in the schools.

Without the infusion of funds from the parcel taxes, and with COVID funds set to expire at the end of this school year, Harris said local schools “won’t have the financial resources” to improve staffing levels. Instead, “We move into cuts, we move into reorganizing,” he said.

Measure B would generate an estimated $2.2 million for local high schools and Measure E an estimated $1.4 million for local elementary schools. Both measures would expire after eight years.

